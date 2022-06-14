Plane makes emergency landing in Huron County

Provincial police said a small plane needed to make an emergency landing Tuesday afternoon in Huron County.

In a tweet, OPP explained that the pilot experienced an engine issue with the four-seater aircraft shortly after take-off from the Centralia Airport, near Exeter.

The plane then safely landed in a soybean field near Huron Park, just east of Airport Line.

Police said the pilot wasn't injured and there was no damage to the plane.