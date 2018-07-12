

CTV Kitchener





Some families in Waterloo Region are getting a bit of a break on their daycare fees thanks to a $13.5 million pilot project for licensed child care centres in the province.

One daycare has posted a graphic showing the difference in their monthly rates.

For an infant in full-time care, the change means a fee drop of up to $200 a month.

For toddler programs the fee will decrease by $3 a day and for preschoolers, $2 a day.

Children in part-time care are eligible for half of the fee decrease.

The fee decreases went into effect on July 1 and rates will remain the same until the end of the year, when the pilot project comes to an end.

But the Region of Waterloo says they want it to continue well beyond the end date.

The goal of the project is to decrease daily rates for needy families and create more licensed spaces in the region.