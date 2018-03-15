

CTV Kitchener





More details are coming to light about an incident in which a plane piloted by a Cambridge man ended up upside-down at the Tobermory Airport.

The pilot wasn’t hurt in the Feb. 26 crash, although the Cessna 172 Seahawk aircraft – which belongs to the Waterloo Wellington Flight Centre – was significantly damaged.

According to a preliminary report filed with Transport Canada, the pilot didn’t initially intend to land at Tobermory after taking off from the Region of Waterloo International Airport, but chose to despite the airport’s runway not being maintained during the winter months and being covered in snow at the time.

The pilot, who was not hurt, left the plane due to concerns about nearby coyotes and flagged down a passing driver for help.