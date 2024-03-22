Pickup truck stolen in Guelph found in Italy
A pickup truck that was stolen in Guelph more than a year ago has been found in Italy.
Guelph police said a man reported his 2021 Ram Bighorn was stolen from his driveway in the Brant Avenue and Montana Road area in November of 2022.
On Thursday, police were told the truck was found at the Port of Montreal after it was located in Italy and shipped back to Canada.
Police have not said if any charges have been laid.
