Pickup truck driver seriously hurt in collision with motorhome: Perth County OPP
Published Friday, January 22, 2021 3:58PM EST
A motorhome and pickup truck collided near Milverton
KITCHENER -- The driver of a pickup truck has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after police say the side of the vehicle was hit by a motorhome.
Emergency crews were called to the collision around 8 a.m. at Perth Road 121 and Line 67, just east of Milverton.
No one in the motor home was hurt.
The investigation is ongoing. There is no word yet on charges.