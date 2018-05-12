

CTV Kitchener





Firefighters spent a good part of Saturday morning trying to put out a pickup truck fire in Kitchener.

They say it was travelling on New Dundee Road, near Dodge Drive, when the driver noticed smoke coming from the glove compartment.

After pulling over, he noticed the flames.

Firefighters say putting out the fire was difficult because the gas tank ruptured.

Crews were left with little choice but to let the fire burn itself out.

The driver was not hurt.

Firefighters believe the cause of the fire was a mechanical or electrical issue.