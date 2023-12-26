Picket continues outside Kitchener long-term care home
Frustrated workers continue to demonstrate outside a long-term care facility in Kitchener.
An informational picket has been going on outside Forest Heights Long-Term Care Home since Dec. 18.
Unifor members say they haven’t been paid properly by Extendicare,the home’s operations manager.
Workers allege payroll errors, underpayments and unpaid wage increases.
In an email to CTV News, an Extendicare spokesperson said: “A system configuration issue has resulted in a delay of a retroactive wage increase to a group of employees at Forest Heights Long-Term Care Home. All team members in our home continue to be paid and we are working on a solution to pay the retroactive wage increase as soon as we can. We have notified the employees and their union about this delay and will continue to communicate with our union partners as we work to resolve the issue. Any pay discrepancy for our teams is below the standard we hold ourselves to, and we unreservedly apologize to the affected staff for any inconvenience this has caused.”
The statement ended with a thank you to team members for their “dedication to the Forest Heights community.”
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Police investigating incidents involving Colorado justices after Trump removed from state's ballot
Police said Tuesday they are investigating incidents directed at Colorado Supreme Court justices and providing extra patrols around their homes in Denver following the court's decision to remove former U.S. President Donald Trump from the state's presidential primary ballot.
The imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny resurfaces with darkly humorous comments
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on Tuesday released a sardonic statement about his transfer to a Arctic prison colony nicknamed the “Polar Wolf,” his first appearance since associates lost contact with him three weeks ago.
Search for four-year-old girl who fell into Quebec river no longer a rescue mission: police
Quebec provincial police say the search for a four-year-old girl who fell into a river last week is no longer a rescue operation, but a recovery mission.
Apple files appeal after Biden administration allows U.S. ban on watch imports
Apple on Tuesday appealed a decision to ban imports of its watches based on a complaint from medical monitoring technology company Masimo, after U.S. President Joe Biden's administration declined to veto a government tribunal.
Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka split after 7 years together, dancer confirms
Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka have split after seven years together, the dancer confirmed Tuesday.
Police searching for suspect on bike after 'suspicious death' of man in his 60s in Toronto
Toronto police are searching for a suspect on a bike after the 'suspicious death' of a man in his 60s in Toronto’s west end on Tuesday.
LIVE UPDATES Israel expands offensive in central Gaza as Netanyahu aide meets with U.S. officials
The Israeli military says it has expanded its ground offensive in the Gaza Strip to the densely populated urban refugee camps in the central part of the territory.
Winnipeg fire crews save cat in Christmas Eve deep fryer blaze
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) had a busy Christmas, responding to two structure fires less than 12 hours apart.
At least 140 villagers killed by suspected herders in weekend attacks in north-central Nigeria
Gunmen attacked remote villages over the weekend in north-central Nigeria's Plateau state, killing at least 140 people, officials and survivors said Tuesday, the latest case this year of such mass killings blamed on the farmer-herder crisis in the West African nation.
London
-
Human chain for Gaza aimed at London Boxing Day shoppers
Boxing Day shoppers in southwest London, Ont. were reminded of world events as they searched for deals on Tuesday.
-
32-year-old missing man sought by London police
London police are asking for the public’s help locating a 32-year-old man.
-
Boxing Day shoppers watching their spending in London, Ont.
Boxing Day shoppers were up early in London, Ont. on Tuesday.
Windsor
-
93-year-old missing man found: Windsor police
Windsor police say a 93-year-old missing man has been found.
-
-
Canada downs Finland 5-2 in world junior opener
Nate Danielson had a goal and an assist as Canada defeated Finland 5-2 on Tuesday to open the world junior hockey championship.
Barrie
-
Early morning vehicle fire spreads to Barrie Paintball
An early morning fire that started from a parked vehicle and spread to Barrie Paintball is estimated to have caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage.
-
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators call for ceasefire during rally in Barrie
Demonstrators in Barrie took to Georgian Mall on Saturday to press their call for a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict in Gaza.
-
Simcoe County residents look for perfect gift during last-minute holiday shopping rush
Shoppers made the last-minute holiday rush to malls and stores in Barrie on Saturday ahead of Christmas.
Northern Ontario
-
More than 3 million Canadians currently waiting for surgeries, specialists and scans: data shows
Recent data from a Regina-based think tank shows that roughly one in eight Canadians are currently waiting for healthcare services across the country.
-
Northern Ontario faces freezing rain warnings as fog advisories elsewhere persist
Freezing rain warnings are in effect for much of northern Ontario as fog patches in other parts of the province continue to reduce visibility and cause dangerous conditions for drivers.
-
Shoppers search for deep Boxing Day discounts in Sudbury
Retail stores are offering deep discounts as consumers flock to retail stores for Boxing Day shopping.
Ottawa
-
Transport truck driver arrested after striking Woodroffe overpass
Ontario Provincial Police say a 56-year-old Alberta man is facing charges after a crash on Highway 417 on Christmas Day.
-
Driver, 70, charged after crashing into house in Merrickville, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say a 70-year-old driver is facing charges after crashing into a house in Merrickville-Wolford late Christmas Day.
-
Cumberland home damaged by fire overnight
Ottawa Fire Services says a home in Cumberland was damaged by fire late Monday night.
Toronto
-
Police searching for suspect on bike after 'suspicious death' of man in his 60s in Toronto
Toronto police are searching for a suspect on a bike after the 'suspicious death' of a man in his 60s in Toronto’s west end on Tuesday.
-
Here are the major recalls of the year in Canada
This year, Health Canada, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and Transport Canada recalled various products. Here are some of the most notable recalls.
-
The 'cold' moon: A rare full moon is expected to rise soon after Christmas
Not long after presents are unwrapped and Canadians gather to celebrate the holiday season, a rare full moon will appear, shining the brightest on Boxing Day.
Montreal
-
'Not going to let this define me': Montreal martial artist with Parkinson's rakes in medals
54-year-old Haskel Garmaise has been practicing martial arts for nearly his entire life. That didn't change after his Parkinson's diagnosis three years ago.
-
-
Search for four-year-old girl who fell into Quebec river no longer a rescue mission: police
Quebec provincial police say the search for a four-year-old girl who fell into a river last week is no longer a rescue operation, but a recovery mission.
Atlantic
-
Home, vehicle damaged by gunfire in North Preston on Christmas Day
A home and car in North Preston, N.S. were damaged by gunfire early Christmas Day.
-
Power outages continue through Boxing Day for some Maritimers
Some Maritimers are spending their Boxing Day in the dark, as power crews continue their efforts to reconnect customers to the grid.
-
Seven in hospital, dog dead, following Christmas Eve crash
Three adults and four kids were taken to hospital after two vehicles collided on Highway 104, near Whiteside, N.S. Sunday evening.
Winnipeg
-
Police arrest 2nd suspect in forcible confinement case, 3rd still at large
Winnipeg police have arrested a second person in connection to a disturbing forcible confinement incident earlier this month.
-
Manitoba to join other provinces in excise tax on vape products
WINNIPEG -- Manitoba is preparing to join other provinces and increase the tax on vaping products next year as a way to discourage their use, especially among young people.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES Israel expands offensive in central Gaza as Netanyahu aide meets with U.S. officials
The Israeli military says it has expanded its ground offensive in the Gaza Strip to the densely populated urban refugee camps in the central part of the territory.
Calgary
-
One dead in crash on Highway 1 west of Golden, B.C.: RCMP
One person was killed in a crash on Highway 1 west of Golden, B.C., on Tuesday afternoon, forcing the highway to close for several hours.
-
Danielle Smith reflects on pensions, resources and relations with Ottawa after year in the national spotlight
2023 was a year where Alberta often found itself in the national spotlight, as the premier squared off with Ottawa over the province’s rights and resources.
-
'See Me, Not My Illness': Schizophrenia Society of Alberta fundraising campaign aims to keep crucial programs alive
The Schizophrenia Society of Alberta (SSA) is making a final push for donations in its annual fundraising campaign to keep crucial programs alive for those in need.
Edmonton
-
Here are the major recalls of the year in Canada
This year, Health Canada, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and Transport Canada recalled various products. Here are some of the most notable recalls.
-
Canada in an unfamiliar position ahead of world junior opener against Finland
Macklin Celebrini hasn't been an underdog many times in his life. The same goes for Canada whenever the country hits the ice for an international tournament. Heading into the 2024 world junior hockey championship, however, the powerhouse nation isn't viewed as the favourite -- at least from the outside.
-
Live Christmas trees can impact indoor air chemistry: study
Live Christmas trees can impact indoor air chemistry, according to a new study.
Vancouver
-
$5K fine for man who brought loaded gun across U.S.-Canada border
A man who was found with a loaded handgun in his car when crossing the U.S.-Canada border has been fined $5,000 and a 10-year weapons prohibition, according to a recently published court decision.
-
Highway to Tofino expected to reopen on Boxing Day, officials say
Crews are working to reopen a major highway on Vancouver Island that was closed by a rockfall during the windstorm that battered the region on Christmas Day.
-
Boxing Day shoppers could back up traffic around Vancouver airport, officials warn
People driving to the Vancouver airport on Tuesday could face "increased vehicle traffic" due to Boxing Day shoppers at the nearby outlet mall, officials have warned.