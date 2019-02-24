

CTV Kitchener





One man was sent to hospital after a stabbing in Uptown Waterloo early Sunday morning.

The incident happened at a bar on King Street North around 1:30 a.m.

The male victim, 19, suffered a single stab wound.

He was taken to hospital in critical but stable condition. There was no word on whether or not he had been released.

Police say that two male suspects fled the area before police arrived.

On Tuesday afternoon, police released photos of several individuals that they would like to speak to in connection to the incident.

Officials continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.