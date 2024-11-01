Phone stolen from Stone Road Mall business

The Guelph Police Service is trying to identify a man after a phone was stolen from a business at Stone Road Mall.

Police were told a man went to a business just after 6 p.m. on Oct. 11 and took a Samsung Galaxy S22 from a display and left the store.

The suspect is described as a 5’6” white man in his early 30s with black hair and full facial hair. At the time he was wearing a red parka, ball cap and jeans.