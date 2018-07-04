

CTV Kitchener





Pfaff Automotive Partners announced Wednesday they have purchased Victoria Star Motors in Kitchener.

The dealership located at 125 Centennial Road, will now be known as Mercedes-Benz Kitchener-Waterloo.

Pfaff says the brand has been represented in the area for over 50 years. Victoria Star Motors was established in 1989, and under family ownership and operation since 1994.

In addition to the Mercedes-Benz models the dealership is also an AMG performance centre, a Mercedes-Benz van retailer and a smart retailer.

Mercedes-Benz Kitchener-Waterloo’s 41,000 sq.-ft facility is easily accessible from the Guelph, Cambridge, and Waterloo areas.