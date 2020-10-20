Advertisement
Person who organized 2 dozen-person party in Waterloo fined $750
Toronto bylaw officers descend on a park on Friday, April 24, 2020 to enforce anti-COVID-19 rules. Most people left when they arrived but one man received a $750 fine for having his dog off-leash. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel
KITCHENER -- The organizer of a party in Waterloo last weekend was also the recipient of a $750 fine.
According to public health officials, the person was fined for having a gathering at a private residence that exceeded the provincial limit of 10 people.
By-law officials told CTV Kitchener that there were between approximately 25 and 30 people inside when officers arrived on Oct. 10.
The fine was for $750, plus a $130 surcharge.
Last month, Premier Doug Ford announced that the Ontario government would issue fines up to $10,000 for anyone who organized a private gathering that exceeded the limits.
That's in addition to the $750 fine.
But by-law officials said Tuesday that municipal by-law officers don't have the authority to lay the organizer charge, which comes in the form of a summons to court.
In that case, a judge would consider the minimum $10,000 fine if a person was convicted.