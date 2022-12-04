Person critically injured after stabbing in Kitchener: police

One person has been sent to hospital with what police call “critical injuries” after a stabbing in Kitchener.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) posted a tweet at 1:49 p.m. Sunday, indicating there would be a heavy officer presence in the area of King Street East and Madison Avenue North in response to the incident.

Around 10 minutes later, police said a suspect had been found and arrested.

Police said investigators believe the suspect and the victim knew each other and there is no threat to public safety.

This is a developing story and will be updated.