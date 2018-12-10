

CTV Kitchener





A female is facing charges after a concerned citizen reported an impaired driver.

The Norfolk County OPP received a call that an impaired driver had left an address in Port Dover.

It happened on Dec. 5 just before 3 p.m.

Patrolling officers were able to find and stop the vehicle on Young Street in Simcoe.

While investigating, the responding officers saw two small children in the vehicle.

“This simple phone call saved lives, including the lives of two innocent children that were located in the vehicle,” said Cst. Ed Sanchuk said in a statement.

A Norfolk County woman, 39, was charged with driving over the legal limit. Police did not release her name.

She was scheduled to appear in a Simcoe court at a later date.