Person charged following active weapons incident in Delhi

A Norfolk County resident has been charged following an investigation into an active weapons incident in Delhi.

At around 7:12 a.m. Tuesday, Norfolk OPP, with assistance from the OPP Emergency Response Team and the OPP Canine Unit, responded to an active weapons incident at an address on Gibralter Street in Delhi.

Police say a person on the property was allegedly armed with an edged weapon and was making threats to harm police officers.

As a result, the individual was taken into custody.

A 23-year-old Norfolk County resident has been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and uttering threats – causedeath or bodily harm.

Residents living along Gibralter Street and the surrounding area were instructed to stay indoors while officers investigated. The shelter-in-place advisory has been lifted.

Gibralter Street was temporarily closed between Crosier Street and Dalton Street but has since reopened.