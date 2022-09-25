Pedestrian taken to hospital after crash near Kitchener intersection

KITCHENER -

A pedestrian has been taken to an out-of-region hospital after being hit by an SUV near a major Kitchener intersection.

Emergency crews were called to the crash on Victoria Street between Weber and Duke Streets around 7:10 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say a 79-year-old Kitchener man driving an SUV hit a 65-year-old Kitchener man who was trying to cross Victoria Street.

The pedestrian was taken to an out-of-region hospital for treatment, while the driver of the SUV was not hurt.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.