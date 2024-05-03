Missing 17-year-old found

There was a large police presence in a Kitchener neighbourhood Friday evening as officers searched for a missing 17-year-old.

Waterloo regional police said Quinton was last seen in the area of River Road East and Victoria Street North. At that time he was wearing a grey hoodie with blue trim, dark green jeans and black shoes.

Officers, a canine unit and a drone were all seen searching the neighbourhood around 7 p.m. and some of the passing GO trains were temporarily delayed while officers cleared the area.

Waterloo regional police at River Road East and Victoria Street North on May 3, 2024. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)