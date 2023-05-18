Pedestrian taken to hospital after being hit at Waterloo crosswalk

Waterloo regional police said a pedestrian was transported to an out-of-region hospital after being hit be a vehicle while in a crosswalk Thursday night.

Police said officers responded around 9:20 p.m. to reports of a pedestrian collision on Ira Needles Boulevard at Erb Street West in Waterloo.

Officials said the pedestrian was a 34-year-old man.

Roads in the area were closed Thursday night and Grand River Transit put an emergency detour in place. Friday morning around 8:15 a.m., police tweeted an update that the roadways had reopened.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dash-camera footage is asked to call police at 519-570-9777.