KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Pedestrian struck on busy Kitchener street

    Waterloo regional police at the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian on Highland Road in Kitchener. (Dave Pettitt/CTV Kitchener) Waterloo regional police at the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian on Highland Road in Kitchener. (Dave Pettitt/CTV Kitchener)

    Waterloo regional police say a pedestrian was hit by a car Friday evening in Kitchener.

    Police tape has been put up along Highland Road West near Lawrence Avenue.

    Police say their investigation is ongoing and no details have been shared about possible injuries.

    This is a developing story…

