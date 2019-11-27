Pedestrian struck by car in Sebringville
CTV Kitchener Published Wednesday, November 27, 2019 10:54PM EST
Perth County OPP are investigating a serious collision in Sebringville.
They say they responded to a collision involving a pedestrian and vehicle Wednesday evening.
The woman suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.
The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.
OPP say Highway 8 between Perth County Roads 130 and 125 will remain closed for several hours for the investigation.