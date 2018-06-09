Featured
Pedestrian killed by train in Ingersoll
The investigation in a collision between a VIA Rail passenger train and a pedestrian is ongoing.
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, June 9, 2018 11:42AM EDT
The Oxford County OPP responded to fatal collision on Friday evening.
A VIA Rail passenger train was travelling westbound in Ingersoll near McKeand Street when it was involved in a collision with a pedestrian.
The person was pronounced dead at the scene and has not yet been identified.
The investigation is ongoing.