Pedestrian involved in Kitchener LRT crash

Waterloo regional police are currently on scene of an LRT crash in Kitchener involving a pedestrian.

Police said the crash occurred in the Charles Street East and Cameron Street North area in Kitchener.

Charles Street is closed between Cedar Street and Stirling Avenue, according to police.

Police have not said if the pedestrian was injured.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Occ: 23-064885 (951) pic.twitter.com/YK1CRWqpY5 — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) March 8, 2023

Grand River Transit said ION trains are not running between Grand River Hospital Station and Mill Station due to a collision.

Service between Block Line and Mill is using only one track in both directions.