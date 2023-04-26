Pedestrian-involved collision closes section of Fountain Street

A collision investigation closed part of a major street near the border of Cambridge, Kitchener and Woolwich on Wednesday evening.

In a tweet posted shortly before 10:30 p.m., the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) said that Fountain Street North was closed in both directions from Woolwich Street South to Kossuth Road, not far from the Region of Waterloo International Airport.

Officials confirmed to CTV News that the collision involved a pedestrian and a vehicle, although they were not able to indicate if anyone was hurt in the crash.

Police asked drivers to avoid the area while the collision investigation took place. It’s not clear how long the closure is expected to remain in place for.

This is a developing story and will be updated.