

Jennifer K. Baker with reporting by Tony Grace, CTV Kitchener





A man in his 20’s was taken to hospital Thursday night after he was struck by a car in Kitchener.

It happened around 9:40 p.m. on Victoria Street North near the Expressway.

Police say the man was hit after he walked out onto the road.

The front windshield of the car was smashed.

Ornge Air Ambulance was initially called to the scene but they were unable to respond due to the wet and windy weather.

The man was taken to Grand River Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police say it’s not yet clear who will be charged in connection to the crash.

Victoria Street North was closed for several hours while investigators were on scene.