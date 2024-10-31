Pedestrian hit by driver in Guelph, taken to trauma centre

A Guelph woman is in hospital after police said she was hit by a driver who ran a red light.

Emergency services were called to Victoria Road North and Eastview Road around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Guelph Police said a 20-year-old woman was using the crosswalk on Victoria Road when she was hit by the driver. Police said her injuries are believed to be minor, but she was taken to a Hamilton trauma centre.

The driver, an 18-year-old woman, has been charged with careless driving.