Pedestrian hit by driver in Guelph, taken to trauma centre

    A Guelph woman is in hospital after police said she was hit by a driver who ran a red light.

    Emergency services were called to Victoria Road North and Eastview Road around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday.

    Guelph Police said a 20-year-old woman was using the crosswalk on Victoria Road when she was hit by the driver. Police said her injuries are believed to be minor, but she was taken to a Hamilton trauma centre.

    The driver, an 18-year-old woman, has been charged with careless driving.

