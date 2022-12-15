Pedestrian dies after being struck by a minivan at Kitchener roundabout

Waterloo regional police say a man who was struck by a minivan in Kitchener has died.

On Thursday, emergency responders were called to the roundabout at Manitou Drive and Bleams Road around 5:15 p.m.

Police said a white Chrysler minivan struck a pedestrian as the vehicle was leaving exiting the roundabout.

The man was airlifted to a hospital outside the region with life-threatening injuries.

Police confirmed Friday that the pedestrian has died.

He’s only been identified as a 30-year-old Kitchener man.

The driver of the minivan, 42-year-old Kitchener woman, was not hurt in the collision.

Police said their Traffic Unit continues to investigate the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has dash cam video, is asked to contact police.