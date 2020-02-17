KITCHENER -- Waterloo Regional Police are trying to identify two people who assaulted a woman in Cambridge early Monday morning.

They say the victim was walking in the area of Grand Avenue and Cedar Street around 12:30 a.m.

Two women approached and assaulted her, causing serious but not life-threatening injuries.

One suspect is described as a woman with long, straight and blonde-coloured hair. She has freckles, and may have been wearing a grey sweater or jacket.

The other woman is described as having brown hair and was also wearing a grey sweater or jacket.

Witnesses are asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police or CrimeStoppers.