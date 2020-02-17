Pedestrian assaulted by two women in Cambridge
CTV Kitchener Published Monday, February 17, 2020 11:34AM EST
A file image of a Waterloo Regional Police car.
KITCHENER -- Waterloo Regional Police are trying to identify two people who assaulted a woman in Cambridge early Monday morning.
They say the victim was walking in the area of Grand Avenue and Cedar Street around 12:30 a.m.
Two women approached and assaulted her, causing serious but not life-threatening injuries.
One suspect is described as a woman with long, straight and blonde-coloured hair. She has freckles, and may have been wearing a grey sweater or jacket.
The other woman is described as having brown hair and was also wearing a grey sweater or jacket.
Witnesses are asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police or CrimeStoppers.