A 77-year-old woman was airlifted to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Guelph.

It happened on Tuesday at around 9:30 a.m. on Hadati Road.

She was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police do not believe weather was a factor, but the cause is still unknown.

There was no word on whether or not charges would be laid.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.