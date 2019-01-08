Featured
Pedestrian, 77, airlifted after being struck by vehicle
Police say a 77-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle on Hadati Road.
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, January 8, 2019 4:36PM EST
A 77-year-old woman was airlifted to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Guelph.
It happened on Tuesday at around 9:30 a.m. on Hadati Road.
She was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Police do not believe weather was a factor, but the cause is still unknown.
There was no word on whether or not charges would be laid.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.