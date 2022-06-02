PC Jess Dixon elected in Kitchener South-Hespeler

The Ontario Progressive Conservatives have held onto Kitchener South-Hespeler.

CTV News' Decision Desk has declared lawyer Jess Dixon has won the riding.

As of 9:56 p.m., Dixon had 39.8 per cent of the vote with 26 out of 52 polls reporting. New Democrat Joanne Weston had 27.6 per cent.

She’ll take the reins from fellow PC Amy Fee, who announced she would not seek re-election in August. In a release at the time, the single mother of four said, “I feel my opportunities to contribute to the community in this role are being outpaced by the increasing demands of my family.”

In the 2018 election, Fee eked out a narrow win with 38.9 per cent of the vote. New Democrat candidate Fitzroy Vanderpool was hot on her heels, with 37.1 per cent.