

CTV Kitchener





An Embro woman has a stranger to thank for noticing her home was on fire and saving both her and her dog from danger.

It happened Thursday around 9:16 p.m. on Huron Street.

The man was driving by when he noticed the back of the home fully engulfed in flames.

He ran to the property and banged on the door.

The homeowner, a 38-year-old woman, was asleep at the time.

She escaped along with her elderly golden retriever.

“I would like to thank the Good Samaritan that stopped and assisted in helping the owner of the home and her family pet escape without injury,” said OPP Insp. Tony Hymers in a release. “He ultimately save this woman’s life and her family pet while putting his own safety at risk.”