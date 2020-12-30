KITCHENER -- Guelph police say a passerby helped save a group of young people skating on a stormwater management pond that wasn't completely frozen.

The 54-year-old man from Guelph-Eramosa Township called Guelph police at around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday after he saw about a dozen people skating on the pond on Watson Parkway North near Grange Road.

Officers responded shortly after and saw the group was still on the ice. One officer said they heard the ice cracking while at the scene. All the young people were able to get off the ice.

There is a sign at the scene saying skating, swimming and fishing aren't allowed, police say.