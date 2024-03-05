Parts of Brantford playground close, vandalism investigation begins

The City of Brantford is seeking the public’s help after an alleged incident of vandalism at Turtle Pond Park.

City staff said it happened in the playground area of the park over the weekend.

There are reports of a damage to the play structure and disc golf net, according to a news release from city staff.

“Upon learning of the incident, an assessment of the playground was conducted by staff and the decision was made to close down the large yellow spiral slide and upper platform for the public’s safety,” the release read.

The remainder of the playground has been deemed safe for use.

City staff are working to expedite repairs to the damaged items and enhanced security measures will be taken to deter future acts of vandalism.

Anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity, or who may have any information, is asked to contact Brantford police or Crime Stoppers.

“Your assistance could greatly aid our efforts to resolve this matter swiftly and hold those responsible accountable,” city staff said.