Part of Fischer Hallman Road reopens after being closed due to erosion

A portion of Fischer Hallman Road North in Waterloo was closed in both directions due to erosion caused by heavy rain.

In a social media post, the Region of Waterloo said the road between Laurelwood and Columbia Street West would be closed for several hours.

“Erosion can happen when we have such intense rainfall over a period of time,” said Justin Armstrong with the Region of Waterloo.

The road reopened Thursday evening.

Ongoing construction

The closure comes as crews continue to work on an improvement project in the area.

Sierra Infrastructure was awarded the contract for improvements along Fischer-Hallman and Bearinger Road from Columbia Street West to Westmount Road North.

According to a news release from the region, Fischer-Hallman Road will be closed to northbound traffic between Gatestone Boulevard and Laurelwood Drive from July until August 2024.

Closures along Bearinger Road are expected to start between May and December 2025.

Improvements include multi-use paths on both sides of the road, transit facilities, street lighting, storm water management and watermain and road widening.

The work is expected to cost the region $11,575,000.

The region said the road closure due to heavy rain did not impact the project timeline.

“The project will proceed as planned and remain on schedule and budget,” said Armstrong.