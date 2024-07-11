Part of Fischer Hallman Road closed due to erosion
A portion of Fischer Hallman Road North in Waterloo is closed in both directions due to erosion caused by heavy rain.
In a social media post, the Region of Waterloo said the road will be closed between Laurelwood and Columbia Street West for several hours on Thursday.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area.
Ongoing construction
The closure comes as crews continue to work on an improvement project in the area.
Sierra Infrastructure was awarded the contract for improvements along Fischer-Hallman and Bearinger Road from Columbia Street West to Westmount Road North.
According to a news release from the region, Fischer-Hallman Road will be closed to northbound traffic between Gatestone Boulevard and Laurelwood Drive from July until August 2024.
Closures along Bearinger Road are expected to start between May and December 2025.
Improvements include multi-use paths on both sides of the road, transit facilities, street lighting, storm water management and watermain and road widening.
The work is expected to cost the region $11,575,000.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Admitted Winnipeg serial killer found guilty of first-degree murder of four Indigenous women
A Manitoba judge has found confessed serial killer Jeremy Skibicki guilty of four counts of first-degree murder, determining he was not suffering from a mental disorder when he ‘mercilessly’ killed four Indigenous women.
BREAKING Multiple earthquakes rattle off B.C.'s coast, no tsunami expected
Multiple earthquakes were recorded off B.C.'s coast Thursday morning, but no tsunami is expected.
BREAKING Shelley Duvall, actress and iconic 'The Shining' heroine, has died
Shelley Duvall, the intrepid, Texas-born movie star whose wide-eyed, winsome presence was a mainstay in the films of Robert Altman and who co-starred in Stanley Kubrick's “The Shining,” has died. She was 75.
BREAKING Canada says it expects to spend 2% of GDP on defence by 2032, but no specific details provided
Canada says it expects to reach its NATO commitment to spend two per cent of its GDP on defence by 2032.
Cottages, burial plots and jewelry: How the capital gains tax changes affect property other than your home
Here are some of the lesser-known ways the capital gains tax might apply to you, and expert tips for navigating the tax.
'Where is the money at?' Police release video showing response to gunpoint home invasion north of Toronto
Police have released new video footage showing officers responding to an armed home invasion in Vaughan on Christmas Eve.
opinion Biden's debate debacle levels playing field with Trump
In one week, Donald Trump will officially accept his party’s nomination, becoming the standard-bearer for the GOP in November. A recent Supreme Court immunity ruling combined with a failed debate performance by President Joe Biden has seen the Republican challenger’s fortunes rise exponentially.
Former Predators captain Johnson posthumously diagnosed with CTE
Former Nashville Predators captain Greg Johnson has been posthumously diagnosed with chronic traumatic encephalopathy following a post-mortem brain tissue analysis.
Interest rate cut hasn't led to rush of homebuyer demand yet: Royal LePage data
Despite expectations of lower interest rates prompting homebuyers to leave the sidelines, a new report says the Bank of Canada's quarter-point cut to its key interest rate last month did not lead to a rush in demand.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.