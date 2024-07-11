Part of Fischer Hallman Road closed due to erosion

A portion of Fischer Hallman Road North in Waterloo is closed in both directions due to erosion caused by heavy rain.

In a social media post, the Region of Waterloo said the road will be closed between Laurelwood and Columbia Street West for several hours on Thursday.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

Ongoing construction

The closure comes as crews continue to work on an improvement project in the area.

Sierra Infrastructure was awarded the contract for improvements along Fischer-Hallman and Bearinger Road from Columbia Street West to Westmount Road North.

According to a news release from the region, Fischer-Hallman Road will be closed to northbound traffic between Gatestone Boulevard and Laurelwood Drive from July until August 2024.

Closures along Bearinger Road are expected to start between May and December 2025.

Improvements include multi-use paths on both sides of the road, transit facilities, street lighting, storm water management and watermain and road widening.

The work is expected to cost the region $11,575,000.