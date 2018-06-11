Featured
Parking lot attack leaves man with serious injuries
(Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, June 11, 2018 4:57PM EDT
A man suffered serious injuries to his face when he was assaulted in a Kitchener parking lot, police say.
According to Waterloo Regional Police, the attack occurred shortly before 2 a.m. Friday at a parking lot at Stirling and Courtland avenues.
Police are looking to identify a man who was seen leaving the area in a grey, four-door vehicle.
They describe the man as being thin but muscular, of an average weight and likely about 20 years old, with black hair. He was seen wearing a torn grey T-shirt.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.