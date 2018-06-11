

CTV Kitchener





A man suffered serious injuries to his face when he was assaulted in a Kitchener parking lot, police say.

According to Waterloo Regional Police, the attack occurred shortly before 2 a.m. Friday at a parking lot at Stirling and Courtland avenues.

Police are looking to identify a man who was seen leaving the area in a grey, four-door vehicle.

They describe the man as being thin but muscular, of an average weight and likely about 20 years old, with black hair. He was seen wearing a torn grey T-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.