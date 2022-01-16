Parents share mixed feelings about return to in-person learning

WATERLOO -

Students across Ontario go back to in-person learning on Monday, but many parents share mixed feelings over a return to the classroom amid the Omicron wave.

"I think we're a little apprehensive to send our son back. He's in junior kindergarten," Lisa Atkinson told CTV News. "But we're also happy to have him going back with his friends and being in school and learning with his teacher."

Schools closed for winter break on Dec. 17 before soaring COVID-19 cases sparked a temporary regression to remote learning.

"The kids need to get back to their friends, back to a regular routine," said Sarah Tangney. "And it's important for parents to get back to that too."

The latest provincial guidelines mean fewer people qualify for PCR tests. Students will be given two rapid antigen tests when they go back to class on Monday, but the government will no longer require schools to notify families of each case of exposure. Absentee rates will be tracked instead.

"As a parent I feel in the dark. They've changed all the guidelines within the last week. The lack of reporting, the lack of testing, I really won't know what's going on," Jessica Sennet said.

Some parents say it would be more reassuring if decisions on in-person learning came from an advisory group, rather than the government.

"I think that's what makes it more worrying or feel less secure, is that there's so much politics going on," Annie Kidder, executive director of People for Education explained. "It's going to be hard. There isn't going to be one right answer. But it would feel better if, just like we have a science table, we had an education table."

Parents like Elena Machado say they're focusing on just getting through the first few days back in the classroom.

"I'm happy they are going back," Machado said. "Of course I do have concerns as do most parents I think, but mostly happy for them."