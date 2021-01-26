KITCHENER -- A family doctor and mother is calling on the province to provide clarity on the plan to bring students back to the classroom.

Dr. Andrea Chittle, who has children in Grades 3 and 5 in the Upper Grand District School Board, spoke to the board of trustees Tuesday evening. She said parents want to know more about when students will go back to school. She wanted the school board to pass the message along to the province.

Currently, students in the area won't be back at school until at least Feb. 10.

Speaking to trustees, Dr. Chittle said the second wave poses a threat to students, staff and families. She said things are different now than they were when schools first reopened in September and they're still waiting on specific details on how new safety measures will come into effect.

"We need a more clear, simpler, better screening tool,' Dr. Chittle said. "I think it's very confusing. Working at the COVID assessment centre, I have seen this play out, where parents and children have different screening tools that apply to adults and children and they don't understand the screening tools."

She asked the board to write to the province advocating for more transparency. Trustees voted unanimously in favour of the motion.

Dr. Chittle said she hopes the province can correct previous mistakes to keep case numbers as low as possible.