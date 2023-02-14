Parents appeal to WRDSB to keep some integrated support programs

Some Waterloo region parents appealed to their school trustees to keep a program they say makes a world of difference for their children's emotional and educational well-being.

Parents say they've been notified that the Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) intends to cancel some integrated support programs.

The programs provide smaller class sizes and added support for students facing challenges like autism, ADHD, sensory processing issues, and anxiety.

"In a regular classroom, our kids hated school," said parent Lisa Cook. "They had no friends, they were labeled as behavioural or bad kids, and some have self-harmed and experienced bullying. This is not inclusion."

Parents made the case to trustees at a Monday night meeting and told the board what they believe is at stake if their children return to traditional classrooms.

"Being placed in a normal classroom, even with multiple supports in place, has and will lead to them spending more time outside the classroom and feeling excluded, not included," said parent Jason Blamire. "By being in smaller class sizes with kid who have similar challenges they get a sense of community and feel they are not alone in their struggles."

The speakers also believe forcing children back to traditional classrooms would negatively impact other students trying to learn.

Trustees asked for staff to look into the decision, report back on the reasoning behind it, and whether there is room for reconsideration.