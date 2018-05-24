

CTV Kitchener





A Cambridge father says he doesn’t understand why a teacher at his child’s school decided to offer students her thoughts on issues like abortion and teen pregnancy.

The father, who did not want his name published out of concern for his child, provided an audio file of the lesson. The file had been recorded by a student in the class.

The lesson was given during an art class during a project discussing global social issues.

At one point on the recording, the teacher is heard giving her thoughts on divorce.

“To manage lives one week in one house and the other week in another house is just not cool,” she says.

“It’s not good. It doesn’t benefit anybody.”

Other topics discussed, without being challenged, include abortion (“Men are not allowed to make decisions on what girls can do with their bodies”) and teen pregnancy (“Preston High is terrible for that”).

The students in the class are 12 and 13 years old. The father who shared the recording says he’s concerned what students may have thought when the teacher shared her opinion as fact.

“It’s not part of what they’re supposed to be teaching. It’s one person’s opinion,” he says.

The teacher did not reply to an email seeking comment before this story was published. Waterloo Region District School Board superintendent Evelyn Giannopoulos provided CTV News with a statement.

“We do not endorse the personal comments and opinions of the teacher, and would encourage an alternate teaching approach that uses a more discussion based learning style,” the statement reads.

“Our school principal and I are working with the teacher involved to address the comments made in the classroom and explore more inclusive teaching methods.”