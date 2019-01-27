

CTV Kitchener





Frustration and concern is mounting for paramedics in the region because a shortage of ambulances continues.

Perth County paramedics are saying their ambulances are often needed to assist in Waterloo, leaving their own resources in short supply.

Last Friday, they were left with only three ambulances out of six for their own needs.

Officials say they have had to up staff to make up for the lack of ambulances, costing taxpayers money and risking people’s safety.

“I believe there are a lot of burnouts from the paramedics in the region of Waterloo. It’s a problem that affects not only the safety of the public but that’s affecting the paramedics,” says Andree Martin, Perth County Paramedic, President CUPE.

Martin says Perth County is getting called almost daily to cover for Waterloo region.

A report is being brought forward to Regional Council on Tuesday as part of the paramedic services master plan update.