Palmerston women's broomball team take home silver medal at nationals in Quebec

An elite women’s broomball team from Palmerston is going home with a silver medal following a tight loss in the final of the 2023 Senior and Mixed Championship.

The tournament got underway on Wednesday in Longueuil, Quebec and featured teams from across the country.

Palmerston OSS, coached by Jason Wilhelm, won six of their eight games throughout the week.

“It feels really exciting,” said Laura Rumph, the team’s captain. “The last time we competed at nationals was 2019, so it’s good to be back,”

OSS defeated Quebec's hosting Dynamite team twice on Friday, advancing them to the gold-medal match.

“To get here we had to qualify at our provincial tournament which took place last year in March,” said Rumph. “Qualifying alone is a really big accomplishment to get here so we’re really really proud of our team and how well we’ve performed here at nationals.”

The team came up short in the final with a 1-0 victory for Quebec's opposing T-Miss team.