Palmerston women's broomball team plays for gold at nationals in Quebec

An elite women’s broomball team from Palmerston is playing for a gold medal Saturday after facing off against teams from across the country this week in Quebec.

The 2023 Senior and Mixed National Championships got underway on Wednesday in Longueuil.

Palmerston OSS, coached by Jason Wilhelm, has won 6 of their games and only lost one.

“It feels really exciting,” said Laura Rumph, the team’s captain. “The last time we competed at nationals was 2019, so it’s good to be back,”

Despite a 2-1 loss Friday morning against the Ottawa Mavericks, OSS defeated the host Quebec Dynamite team twice, advancing them to the gold-medal match.

“To get here we had to qualify at our provincial tournament which took place last year in March,” said Rumph. “Qualifying alone is a really big accomplishment to get here so we’re really really proud of our team and how well we’ve performed here at nationals.”

The semi-final game against Dynamite, ended in a 3-2 victory for Palmerston. That means the local team with play for gold on Saturday at 2:20 p.m.