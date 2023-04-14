Palmerston women’s broomball team at championships in Quebec

An elite women’s broomball team from Palmerston is facing off against teams from across the country this week.

The 2023 Senior and Mixed National Championships got underway on Wednesday in Longueuil, Quebec.

Palmerston OSS, coached by Jason Wilhelm, have won four games and lost one.

On Friday morning, Palmerston OSS fell 2-1 to the Ottawa Mavericks.

Palmerston OSS will face off against the Quebec Dynamite on Friday at 1:55 p.m.

Palmerston’s team is ranked third in the division standings, with Quebec T-Miss in first and the Eastern Rebels in second.

The top four teams will go on to play in the semi-finals, which get underway Friday evening. The gold medal games are scheduled to follow on Saturday.