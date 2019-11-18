Featured
Pair of crashes leads to impaired driving charges
Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, November 18, 2019 3:41PM EST
KITCHENER – A driver has been charged after a pair of Sunday night crashes involving the same vehicle.
Wellington County OPP say they first responded to a fail-to-remain crash on St. George Street in Fergus at around 9:30 p.m.
While on their way, they got another call about the same vehicle being involved in a second crash, this time on East Mill Street in Elora.
Witnesses there told police they believed the driver was impaired.
Police arrived to find a man trying to start the vehicle. They confirmed that it was the same one involved in the crash and while speaking to the driver, police believed he was impaired.
A Kitchener man, 35, has been charged with impaired operation, 80 plus, dangerous driving and two counts of failing to stop at a crash.
His licence was suspended for 90 days and his car was impounded for seven.
He's scheduled to appear in a courtroom in Guelph on Dec. 20 to answer the charges.