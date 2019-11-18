

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – A driver has been charged after a pair of Sunday night crashes involving the same vehicle.

Wellington County OPP say they first responded to a fail-to-remain crash on St. George Street in Fergus at around 9:30 p.m.

While on their way, they got another call about the same vehicle being involved in a second crash, this time on East Mill Street in Elora.

Witnesses there told police they believed the driver was impaired.

Police arrived to find a man trying to start the vehicle. They confirmed that it was the same one involved in the crash and while speaking to the driver, police believed he was impaired.

A Kitchener man, 35, has been charged with impaired operation, 80 plus, dangerous driving and two counts of failing to stop at a crash.

His licence was suspended for 90 days and his car was impounded for seven.

He's scheduled to appear in a courtroom in Guelph on Dec. 20 to answer the charges.