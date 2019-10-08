

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – Two people are facing a number of charges after a stolen vehicle with mismatched license plates was stopped in Kitchener.

Regional police say they spotted the vehicle, which had different front and rear license plates, in the area of King Street East and Tu-Lane Street.

That was around noon on Monday.

After investigating, police say they seized suspected meth and purple fentanyl, as well as other stolen license plates, suspected stolen identity documents and weapons.

A 43-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman, both from Cambridge, were arrested. Police say the accused man then assaulted officers there and escaped custody, but was quickly apprehended again.

Neither person was identified.

Both people were charged with possession of stolen property and possession of a controlled substance for trafficking.

The man was also charged with assaulting police, escaping lawful custody and possession of weapons.

They're due in court on Tuesday.