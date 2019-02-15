Featured
Pair arrested after purple fentanyl, heroin, meth seized in Kitchener
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is pictured on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016. (Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, February 15, 2019 11:00AM EST
Two people are facing numerous charges after an investigation in Kitchener turned up several different types of drugs.
Police completed their investigation on Feb. 14 at a residence on Ellen Street West.
Officers seized suspected purple fentanyl, heroin and crystal meth during the arrests, as well as a replica handgun, a magazine and cash.
The two male suspects from Kitchener, 29 and 45, were arrested and face a number of charges.
These include possession of stolen property, possession for the purpose of trafficking drugs and weapons charges.