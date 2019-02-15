

CTV Kitchener





Two people are facing numerous charges after an investigation in Kitchener turned up several different types of drugs.

Police completed their investigation on Feb. 14 at a residence on Ellen Street West.

Officers seized suspected purple fentanyl, heroin and crystal meth during the arrests, as well as a replica handgun, a magazine and cash.

The two male suspects from Kitchener, 29 and 45, were arrested and face a number of charges.

These include possession of stolen property, possession for the purpose of trafficking drugs and weapons charges.