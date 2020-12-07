Advertisement
Owl injured in crash helped by OPP officer
Published Monday, December 7, 2020 4:04PM EST Last Updated Monday, December 7, 2020 4:06PM EST
An injured owl was saved by an OPP officer near Kincardine (Supplied: OPP)
KITCHENER -- An OPP officer helped free an owl that was stuck in a vehicle's grille in a collision over the weekend.
The crash happened at around 10:35 a.m. along Highway 21 in Kincardine. The officer who responded found the snowy owl stuck in the grille.
Police say they believe the owl flew into the vehicle's path, causing minor damage to the vehicle and injuring the owl's wing.
Another Chance Wildlife Rehabilitation picked up the owl for treatment.