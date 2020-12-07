KITCHENER -- An OPP officer helped free an owl that was stuck in a vehicle's grille in a collision over the weekend.

The crash happened at around 10:35 a.m. along Highway 21 in Kincardine. The officer who responded found the snowy owl stuck in the grille.

#SouthBruceOPP respond to a minor collision on Highway 21 in @Kincardine_ON. Investigating officer contacted a #WildlifeRehabilitation service to help a #SnowyOwl that was injured in the crash. #CommunityEngagement ^km pic.twitter.com/rJQAgXwfgQ — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) December 7, 2020

Police say they believe the owl flew into the vehicle's path, causing minor damage to the vehicle and injuring the owl's wing.

Another Chance Wildlife Rehabilitation picked up the owl for treatment.