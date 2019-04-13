

CTV Kitchener





Sections of Highway 85 and the 401 will close Saturday night for construction.

Highway 85, between Frederick and Lancaster Street, will shut down at 10 p.m.

Those lanes should reopen by 6 a.m.

In Cambridge, the 401 will be closed in both directions from Fountain Street South to Townline Road.

Construction started Thursday and is expected to continue through to Sunday.

Meanwhile the eastbound off-ramp from the 401 to Highway 8 will close from 11 p.m. until Sunday at 7 a.m.