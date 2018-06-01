

CTV Kitchener





Like many communities, Brantford is seeing an increase of overdose deaths as fentanyl and other opioids spread into the community.

The Brant County Health Unit says it is aware of 21 confirmed overdose deaths and five probable overdose deaths in Brantford and Brant County in 2017, up significantly from eight in 2016.

Opioid overdose-related emergencies have continued to occur in the area this year as well.

There have been 41 calls to paramedics for overdose-related events in 2018. In 12 of those cases, the overdose-reversing drug naloxone was administered. There have also been 23 visits to the emergency room at Brantford General Hospital due to opioid overdoses.