Over 9,000 stuffed animals collected during Rangers annual Teddy Bear Toss

Thousands of stuffed animals flew Tuesday evening when the Kitchener Rangers hosted their 27th annual Teddy Bear Toss at the Aud.

It was only 4:17 into the game when Rangers captain Francesco Pinelli, scored the first goal of the night. Fans then threw 9,962 stuffed animals onto the ice to be collected and donated to multiple local charities.

“It’s a great feeling to see all the fans that support us and all the teddy bears that went out on the ice. It was a special moment,” said Pinelli.

A successful night off the ice as the event brought in over 6,600 fans, a season-high, but also a victorious night on the ice. The Kitchener Rangers defeated the Guelph Storm 4-1 in another installment of the Highway 7 rivalry. The Rangers have now won three of their last four games and are 4-1-0-0 against the Storm this season.