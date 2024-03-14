Over $5 million in drugs, eight guns seized following Guelph police investigation

More than $5 million in drugs and eight firearms have been seized as part of a Guelph police investigation.

Guelph police say several search warrants were executed Wednesday morning in Hamiltion, Brampton, and Mississauga as part of the investigation.

Six glock handguns, an AR style rifle, an SKS semi-automatic rifle, seven kilograms of meth, five kilograms of cocaine, and 3.5 kilograms of fentanyl were seized.

Health Canada says that most of the fentanyl seized is pure, and is the equivalent of 235,000 doses with a street value of $4.7 million.

Three men from Brampton, Mississauga, and Hamilton are facing a number of drug and firearm charges.