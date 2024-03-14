KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Over $5 million in drugs, eight guns seized following Guelph police investigation

    Police say they seized an AR style rifle. (Guelph Police Service) Police say they seized an AR style rifle. (Guelph Police Service)
    Share

    More than $5 million in drugs and eight firearms have been seized as part of a Guelph police investigation.

    Guelph police say several search warrants were executed Wednesday morning in Hamiltion, Brampton, and Mississauga as part of the investigation.

    Six glock handguns, an AR style rifle, an SKS semi-automatic rifle, seven kilograms of meth, five kilograms of cocaine, and 3.5 kilograms of fentanyl were seized.

    Health Canada says that most of the fentanyl seized is pure, and is the equivalent of 235,000 doses with a street value of $4.7 million.

    Three men from Brampton, Mississauga, and Hamilton are facing a number of drug and firearm charges.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Why do I wake up at 3 a.m. every night?

    Now wide awake from a once peaceful slumber, you roll over to check the clock and find it’s 3 a.m. That’s the same time you woke up last night. And the night before. What's going on?

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News